Madison-based insurance company gives employees paid day off to vote

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison-based insurance company is giving its employees a paid day off to vote, the company announced Monday.

American Family Insurance Enterprise President Bill Westrate said in a news release that the company’s more than 13,500 employees nationwide can choose to take Nov. 3 Election Day off, or they can take their paid day off anytime during their state’s early or absentee voting period through Nov. 3.

“Because of the unique safety and scheduling challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re offering a full paid day off this election season to ensure all our employees can easily vote,” Westrate said.

American Family said it is also opening two facilities in Madison to be used as polling places.

The company said it has provided technology that enabled more than 95% of its employees to work from home, which will continue until at least early 2021.

