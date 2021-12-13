Madison Ballet preforms “The Nutcracker” for Afghan refugees

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, a holiday classic returned this weekend to an unusual venue. The Madison Ballet preformed “The Nutcracker” for the Afghan refugees staying at Fort McCoy.

The show will return to Madison for nine performances at the Overture Center starting Friday.

News 3 Now sat down with Madison Ballet CEO Jonathan Solari to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.