Madison Ballet gifts local families tickets to ‘The Nutcracker’

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of Darren Lee/Madison Ballet

MADISON, Wis. — As part of Madison Ballet’s mission to make the arts accessible to all, the organization has partnered with United Way of Dane County to give free tickets for this year’s rendition of “The Nutcracker” to local families.

In total, Madison Ballet gave 70 tickets to United Way to distribute among families who might not have had the means to attend the festive holiday show. United Way then reached out to local nonprofit partners to help identify families who would benefit the most.

“No one should be denied the joys of art,” said Jonathan Solari, CEO of Madison Ballet. “Partnering with United Way to provide free tickets to The Nutcracker helps us break down financial barriers to families and children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the magic of ballet.”

In celebration of the dance group’s 40th anniversary, Madison Ballet put together all-new choreography for the show.

“We are so grateful to Madison Ballet for thinking of local families this holiday season,” said Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County. “Support for the basics – like food, housing and healthcare – is critically important, but these tickets provide new arts experiences that are additional nourishment for the soul, so often unavailable when resources are tight. It’s a gift to be able to offer a joyous experience like this to the families and nonprofits we serve, especially during the holiday season!”

RELATED: ‘We’re here to welcome you’: Madison Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ for refugees at Fort McCoy

Earlier this month, a troupe of roughly 55 dancers and crew members took a trip up to Fort McCoy to put on four abridged performances of the holiday play for Afghan refugees being housed at the military base.

Madison Ballet’s 2021 performance of “The Nutcracker” runs from Dec. 17 to Dec. 26. More information and tickets are available online.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.