Madison Ballet cancels final performance of The Nutcracker due to COVID cases

by Stephen Cohn

Courtesy of Darren Lee/Madison Ballet

MADSION, Wis. — The Madison Ballet’s final performance of The Nutcracker, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled due to several breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company, the ballet said.

“Despite the incredible efforts of the organization and Overture Center for the Arts to ensure the safety of audiences and artists alike, the current situation has forced this difficult decision decision for the health of our community,” the ballet said in a Facebook post.

All ticket buyers for the impacted shows will be able to receive a full refund. Officials said they should receive an email with more information.

Madison Ballet performs ‘The Nutcracker’ for Afghan refugees: ‘It was inspiring’

Earlier this month, the Madison Ballet performed its show for Afghan refugees staying at Fort McCoy.

