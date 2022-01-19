Madison Ballet awarded grant to give opportunities to choreographers of color

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: Madison Ballet CREDIT: Madison Ballet

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Ballet will offer more opportunities to choreographers of color.

The move comes after the Ballet received a $15,000 grant from the Madison Community Foundation.

Madison Ballet said it will work to create chances for the “encouragement, advancement, and inspiration of choreographers of color at all career levels.”

This includes the implementation of a new curriculum, the return of the Lift Every Voice film series, and the commissioning of more choreographers to add to the Ballet’s repertoire.

“We seek to build programming of artistic voices that increasingly reflect the diversity of the city we serve,” Ballet CEO Jonathan Solari said.

Madison Ballet celebrated its 40th year of performances last year.

