Madison bakery selling sweet treats for Ukrainian refugee relief

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A local bakery is taking part in a global fundraising campaign in support of Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Bloom Bake Shop announced earlier this week plans to participate in the Hamantaschen for Ukraine fundraiser started by Laurel Kratochvila, a Jewish-American owner of a bagel shop in Berlin. Starting Friday, Bloom is baking hamantaschen — triangle-shaped cookies traditionally eaten during the Jewish holiday of Purim — with proceeds benefiting humanitarian relief efforts.

“I wish I could stop Putin myself, but I can’t. But what I can do is use my time, my resources — my team feels the same way — to produce something to make a connection,” Maitri said. “I think our community feels that connection because we sold out in one hour this morning.”

In that single hour, Bloom and the community raised $400. Maitri said she and her staff plan to bake more of the sweet treats in the coming weeks to keep up with the demand, and are now accepting pre-orders for the coming days.

Bloom’s fundraiser runs from March 4 through March 17, and 70% of proceeds from the sweet treats will go directly to support SOS Ukraine, a humanitarian effort that is working to provide food and other forms of aid to refugees.

“We’ve got a lot of days to make a difference,” Maitri said.

