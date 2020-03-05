Madison bakery selected as one of best bread bakeries in America by Food Network

Roasted sweet potato with spiced yogurt, an over-easy egg, lemon, Calabrian chili honey, mint and a slice of grilled sourdough bread (Photo by Erica Krug)

Madison Sourdough Co., a Madison staple since 1994, was named one of the best bread bakeries in America by Food Network.

At Madison Sourdough, each loaf of bread takes 36 hours to make from start to finish. The bakers use Wisconsin-grown wheat rye and corn to make naturally leavened, sourdough breads.

Food Network says due to the size of the bread, it “develops an intensely caramelized crust which contrasts nicely with a sticky, chewy and plentiful crumb.” They also suggest trying one of the miche-based tartines and the shakshuka.



