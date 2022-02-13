Madison baker nets record Valentine’s Day sales, as new survey reveals the average person spends THIS much

MADISON, Wis.– While you can’t put a price on love, you can still wonder what everyone else is planning to spend this Valentine’s Day. According to the National Retail Federation, that’s $175/person. The most common gifts this year include candy (56%), cards (40%), flowers (37%), and jewelry (22%).

Although cookies didn’t crack this year’s top five, you wouldn’t know that by looking at local baker Vicki Gentz’ February sales.

The Fitchburg-based baker has been working all week, preparing and decorating more than 3,000 cookies for her busiest Valentine’s Day yet.

Gentz frosted her first cookie 15 years ago and started her business as a part-time hobby a decade later. Shortly before the pandemic, Gentz took a leap, left her job, and started baking full-time.

The risk paid off. Hundreds of repeat customers routinely rely on Gentz to celebrate birthdays, graduations, and holidays in sweet style.

