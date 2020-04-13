Madison city officials ask pedestrians not to use crosswalk buttons

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison is asking people not to push buttons on crosswalks for the time being.

Madison Traffic Engineering has placed signs over the crosswalk buttons throughout downtown. Officials say the crossings are now automated in an effort to reduce the number of people touching the buttons to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts at Johns Hopkins University say the coronavirus can live on a surface for up to 48 hours.

