Madison area venues tackle COVID-19 safety at large events

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. – Despite the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, organizers of the 24th Annual Home Expo taking place in downtown Madison this weekend are confident the expected thousands of visitors can enjoy the event safely.

The event kicked off Friday afternoon at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. Hundreds of exhibitors and guests have had to make COVID-19 safety adjustments.

Monona Terrace Community and Public Relations Manager Kristen Durst said the convention center is working closely with Public Health Madison & Dane County to employ the latest best practices.

Durst said they’ve increased their cleaning protocols, continue to employ an air filtration system and, given the size of the facility, she said they are able to effectively social distance.

“Most of the time attendees, they want to be in a facility where we take these things seriously, so they are supportive,” Durst said.

At the Alliant Energy Center, officials are taking CoOVID-19 safety a step further, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test at all ticketed events.

Durst said at the Monona Terrace, they require masks but leave it to the client who rents the space to decide if they want to require guests to be vaccinated.

She also said the Monona Terrace is certified by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, which validates cleaning practices that target infectious agents like COVID-19.

