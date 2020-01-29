Madison area residents experience earthquake in Jamaica

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

Associated Press

We’re now hearing from some Madison area residents vacationing in Jamaica during this week’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean Sea.

Jerri Cerniglia is part of group of family and friends in Negril, Jamaica this month. They’ve been visiting the island every year for the last 26 years, but this was a first for them.

“I started to sway, and I thought oh my gosh, am I getting sick or what’s going on?” Cerniglia told News 3 Now. “Everyone’s looking around with a little bit of panic, and then we all realized it was an earthquake. It lasted a little over a minute.”

The earthquake happened Tuesday about 80 miles off the coast of Jamaica.

“Can you imagine everyone on the island trying to get on the internet to find out what’s going on?” Cerniglia added.

Now the quake was one thing, but it was the tsunami warning that really got their attention.

“We made arrangements to get up into the hills if we needed to, but because the information system here is a little slower than what we’re used to, we just didn’t have enough information to make a good decision,” Cerniglia said.

Luckily, there haven’t been reports of major damage or deaths.

This wasn’t even the first hiccup of their trip. They also battled a major storm there last week. Now they’re just hoping nothing else happens before their return to Wisconsin this weekend.

