Madison Area Parade of Homes plans to stick to the original plan, hold event in June

Matthew Clark by Matthew Clark

While other summer events in the Madson area postpone or cancel their plans due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the annual Madison Area Parade of Homes say they’re staying on schedule.

The Madison Area Builder’s Association’s 70th annual event is set to be held June 19 through 28.

It will feature 21 homes in five Dane County neighborhoods including Carriage Ridge in Westport, Fahey Fields in Fitchburg, Savannah Brooks in DeForest, Westbridge in Waunakee and Windsor Gardens in Windsor.

In a press release, the organizers said they are monitoring the state’s pandemic response and will follow state and federal guidelines to ensure the event is safe.

Organizers said they will provide hand sanitizer stations, eliminate paper ballots and limit the number of people allow inside a home.

Wisconsin’s current “Safer-At-Home-Order” is scheduled to expire on May 26.

If state officials decide to extend the current order, organizers are working on a plan to postpone the event or host it virtually.

More information about the event can be found here.

Comments

comments