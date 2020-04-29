Madison-area hospitals requesting donations of homemade sewn masks

MADISON, Wis. — Madison-area hospitals are still asking for mask donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, SSM Health, UW Health and William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital said they are currently accepting donations of handmade sewn masks.

The release said the hospitals have already received thousands of masks, but the demand continues as they need to provide masks for non-clinical personnel, visitors and patients due to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Fore more information on how to donate masks and supplies, click the link to different hospitals below.