Madison area Dunkin’ restaurants to give free coffee, doughnut to graduating seniors

MADISON, Wis. — Madison area Dunkin’ locations are giving a free coffee and doughnut to all high school and college seniors Friday.

According to a release the graduating seniors can get a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free classic doughnut.

No purchase is necessary, but graduates will get the free items by sporting their cap and gown or class of 2020 gear.

There is a limit of one per guest and it’s not valid on mobile orders. Cold brew and nitro cold brew are excluded from the deal.

