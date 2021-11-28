Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns against porch pirates and car thefts
MADISON, Wis. – Madison Area Crime Stoppers is asking residents to be mindful of porch pirates and car thieves this holiday season.
The group expects a record number of home present deliveries this year, which also means a record number of porch pirates.
“These adventurous thieves feast on crimes of opportunity and convenience,” Crime Stoppers spokesperson Tyler Grigg said in a statement Sunday, “often finding their biggest bounty in apartment complexes and vulnerable front porches.”
Here are some tips to prevent package theft:
- Hold packages at a local carrier facility and pick them up yourself
- Use services like “Ship to Store” or Amazon’s “Locker”
- Request that packages have signature confirmation for delivery
- Asks carriers to place packages out of plain view
- Have packages sent to your workplace
- Schedule deliveries for times when you are home
Crime Stoppers also gave some tips to avoid car thefts this holiday season:
- Always lock your vehicle
- Keep your garage door closed
- Keep doors between the garage and house closed
- Do not leave keys, garage door openers, or other valuables in your vehicle
- Do not leave cars and trucks running unattended
According to Crime Stoppers, one in five Americans had a package stolen during the first four months of the pandemic.
