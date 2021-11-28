Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns against porch pirates and car thefts

Kyle Jones,
Posted:
by Kyle Jones
Police lights
freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Area Crime Stoppers is asking residents to be mindful of porch pirates and car thieves this holiday season.

The group expects a record number of home present deliveries this year, which also means a record number of porch pirates.

“These adventurous thieves feast on crimes of opportunity and convenience,” Crime Stoppers spokesperson Tyler Grigg said in a statement Sunday, “often finding their biggest bounty in apartment complexes and vulnerable front porches.”

Here are some tips to prevent package theft:

  • Hold packages at a local carrier facility and pick them up yourself
  • Use services like “Ship to Store” or Amazon’s “Locker”
  • Request that packages have signature confirmation for delivery
  • Asks carriers to place packages out of plain view
  • Have packages sent to your workplace
  • Schedule deliveries for times when you are home

Crime Stoppers also gave some tips to avoid car thefts this holiday season:

  • Always lock your vehicle
  • Keep your garage door closed
  • Keep doors between the garage and house closed
  • Do not leave keys, garage door openers, or other valuables in your vehicle
  • Do not leave cars and trucks running unattended

According to Crime Stoppers, one in five Americans had a package stolen during the first four months of the pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Current Top Stories