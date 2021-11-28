Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns against porch pirates and car thefts

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Area Crime Stoppers is asking residents to be mindful of porch pirates and car thieves this holiday season.

The group expects a record number of home present deliveries this year, which also means a record number of porch pirates.

“These adventurous thieves feast on crimes of opportunity and convenience,” Crime Stoppers spokesperson Tyler Grigg said in a statement Sunday, “often finding their biggest bounty in apartment complexes and vulnerable front porches.”

Here are some tips to prevent package theft:

Hold packages at a local carrier facility and pick them up yourself

Use services like “Ship to Store” or Amazon’s “Locker”

Request that packages have signature confirmation for delivery

Asks carriers to place packages out of plain view

Have packages sent to your workplace

Schedule deliveries for times when you are home

Crime Stoppers also gave some tips to avoid car thefts this holiday season:

Always lock your vehicle

Keep your garage door closed

Keep doors between the garage and house closed

Do not leave keys, garage door openers, or other valuables in your vehicle

Do not leave cars and trucks running unattended

According to Crime Stoppers, one in five Americans had a package stolen during the first four months of the pandemic.

