Madison-area coffee shop sues over local mask order

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A coffee shop in a Madison suburb that declared itself a “mask-free zone” is suing local officials over an ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings inside businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen, located in downtown Middleton, filed the lawsuit Monday in Dane County Circuit Court against the city, county and local officials who attempted to enforce the mask ban.

Dane County’s mask ordinance took effect on July 13. A statewide mask ordinance took effect on Aug. 1. Helbachs is only challenging the local ordinance.

Days after the sign was posted on Helbachs’ door, a small group of protesters gathered outside the shop to voice their disdain for the business’ choice to not require it’s customers or employees to wear masks.

