Madison apartment building fire caused by improperly discarded cigarettes, firefighters say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

A fire on Muir Field Road in mid-April displaced 65 people

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department believes improperly discarded smoking materials caused a fire at an apartment building on the city’s far west side last month.

An investigation found cigarette butts, discarded in a terracotta planter, caught on fire, according to Cynthia Schuster, a spokeswoman for the Madison Fire Department.

High winds caused the fire to spread quickly to a building part of the Tuscon Trails Apartment complex, Schuster said. The complex is located at 3148 Muir Field Road.

At least 75 people were displaced because of the fire.

No one was injured and two cats reported missing were found alive.

Damages are estimated to be roughly $750,000. A GoFundMe account was created to help the victims.

Update: No Injuries in Two Alarm Fire at Muir Field Road Apartments Location: 3100 Muir Field Rd. Incident Type: Structure Dispatch: 04/18/2020 1:06pm The Madison Fire Department's Fire Investigation Team has ruled this fire acciden… https://t.co/pnx8LB6VtL — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) May 7, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments