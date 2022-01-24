Madison announces grants to support access to healthy food

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Food Policy Council is funding efforts to solve food access issues in the community.

The 2022 SEED Grants will support projects that give people access to healthy food.

$50,000 in grants will be distributed, with no one organization being given more than $10,000.

Any organization or group that aims to improve local food accessibility is welcome to apply. Applications are due Monday, February 28, by 5 p.m. and should be submitted to the Madison Food Policy Council at mfpc@cityofmadison.com.

More information is available on the city’s website. Recipients will be announced in March.

