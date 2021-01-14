Madison Alder Barbara McKinney recovering after emergency heart surgery

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison alder Barbara McKinney survived emergency heart surgery after suffering a medical episode Wednesday night.

The pastor of McKinney’s church, where she serves as a deacon, posted about her recovery on social media Thursday morning. He also thanked Charles Myadze for alerting people after seeing McKinney fall.

“I am grateful for MPD who pushed through her door and got her to the hospital quickly,” Pastor Everett Mitchell of Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church shared online.

“I am grateful for the team of doctors, nurses and emergency room staff that got her in quickly. The staff told me that generally this is 100% fatal but Deacon McKinney, Alder McKinney, is a fighter and survived.”

Alder McKinney represents District 1, which covers Madison’s west side.

McKinney’s church family is asking for members of the community to pray for her recovery.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.