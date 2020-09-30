Madison Ald. Donna Moreland resigns from Common Council

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Alder Donna Moreland resigned from the Madison Common Council on Tuesday. Her resignation is effective immediately.

Moreland has represented District 7 in the Common Council since April 2019. District 7 rests on Madison’s southwest side.

During her time on the Council, Moreland served as the chair of the Alder Workgroup to Develop the Logistical and Operational Details for MPD Independent Civilian Oversight.

“Her commitment to serving her district and the city are commendable,” a statement from the city reads. “We wish her the best in all her future endeavors.”

City officials said they will start the process to fill Moreland’s seat in the near future.

