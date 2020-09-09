Madison, 7 other Wisconsin cities receive public transportation grants to buy more buses

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Eight Wisconsin cities will receive a combined total of $18 million in public transit grants to help the communities pay for new buses to support of the communities’ public transportation services.

The grants, which were awarded to Madison, Sheboygan, Green Bay, Wausau, La Crosse, Racine, Beloit and Eau Claire, were announced Wednesday morning.

“Wisconsinites from Beloit to Eau Claire depend on reliable public transit systems for everything from getting to work or school safely, visiting the doctor, and everyday things like grabbing groceries,” Evers said. “It is not only a more sustainable form of travel, but it is also an economic driver, and this critical investment will support communities across our state.”

Madison will receive the largest chunk of the funding, more than $7.5 million, to help pay for 15 new buses. Sheboygan will receive the second highest chunk of funding, roughly $2.77 million to purchase 6 additional buses.

“This is a much needed boost to capital investment in our public transit systems, investments that will increase fleet performance and reduce maintenance costs,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.

The grants were made available via funding from the Volkswagen Mitigation Program. In 2019, the grant program awarded $32 million to 10 communities to replace 58 buses.

