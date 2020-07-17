Madison 2020 Ironman canceled due to coronavirus

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s 2020 Ironman triathlons scheduled for Sept. 13 have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

According to a news release, the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin and Ironman Wisconsin triathlons will return Sept. 12, 2021.

Event organizers said all registered athletes will receive an email with more information in the near future.

The triathlon was originally scheduled for June, but was ultimately rescheduled for September before organizers announced the cancellation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments