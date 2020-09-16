Madeline Walker

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Madeline Walker, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, WI walked on Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Chakh-hah-chee Community Center in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Burial will be at Dexterville Cemetery in Dexter Township, WI. Visitation will be held at Chakh-hah-chee Community Center on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Madeline was born July 20, 1936 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin the daughter of Howard and Minnie (Dekorra) WhiteThunder Sr.

Madeline is survived by her sons, Algernon and Lawrence Walker Jr.; daughter, Janice; sister, Gloria WhiteThunder; 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Walker Sr.; children, Camerson, Gloriana, Becky and Eliott; 3 sisters; 2 brothers and a grandchild.