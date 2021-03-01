Maddison Rose Haug

Maddison Rose Haug age 6 weeks of Browntown, died on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

She was born on January 17, 2021 to Mitchell and Kaitlyn (Scheider) Haug.

Maddison will be dearly missed by her parents, Mitchell and Kaitlyn; a brother, Brooks Haug; maternal grandparents, James and Pamela Scheider; paternal grandparents, Mark (Kelly) Haug; maternal great grandmother, Naomi Jenson; maternal great grandfather, Ronald Scheider; paternal great grandparents, Melvin (Barbara) Haug, Bob (Linda) Sonnenburg; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Lewis Jenson and Betty Scheider; and a cousin, Sofia Jo Kubly.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., at the Martintown Community Church with Rev. Kevin Cernek officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Hawthorne Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The service will also be livestreamed on the Martintown Church facebook page.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net .

