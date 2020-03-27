Mad City Sales dealer license suspended for 45 days

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy Wisconsin DOT

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles suspended the motor vehicle dealership license of Mad City Sales Inc. in Madison Friday.

According to a release, the DMV Dealer and Agent Section identified violations of DMV processes and proscribed business practices.

Mad City Sales is suspended for 45 days with it ending May 9.

