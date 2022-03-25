Mad Caps making history on the ice

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — In 2019, the Madison Capitols won a total of 12 games. Through 53 this season, they have 26 wins to their name.

Recording their 26th victory of the season today, the 2021-22 Madison Capitols have set a franchise record for wins in a single season! Let’s keep this thing rolling!#GoCapsGo pic.twitter.com/sRcYlaCGj5 — Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) March 20, 2022



That’s the most in franchise history. Now the Mad Caps have their sights set on another first for the program: make the USHL playoffs.

UP NEXT:

Madison travels to Dubuque to take on the Fighting Saints on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.