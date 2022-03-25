Mad Caps making history on the ice

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — In 2019, the Madison Capitols won a total of 12 games. Through 53 this season, they have 26 wins to their name.


That’s the most in franchise history. Now the Mad Caps have their sights set on another first for the program: make the USHL playoffs.

UP NEXT:
Madison travels to Dubuque to take on the Fighting Saints on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories