Macy’s at Hilldale to reopen with safety measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Macy’s at Hilldale is reopening Thursday with safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Store officials said all heavily used surfaces and areas will be frequently cleaned and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Hand sanitizer stations will also be set up throughout the store in addition to plexiglass barriers at registers.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Hilldale,” Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s said. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

According to a news release, workers will also have wellness checks before being allowed to work. Staff members have been asked to wear face masks while working.

The store is also offering curbside pick-up for shoppers who don’t want to venture into the store. Items bought online can be picked up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Orders must be placed by noon for same-day pickup.

