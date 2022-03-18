MacKenzie Scott gives seven-figure gift to Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co., $281M to clubs nationwide

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is making a seven-figure donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, the organization announced Thursday.

In a news release, the group said the unrestricted gift will take the form of a challenge grant to help meet its $35 million campaign goal. So far, that capital campaign has brought in just over $20 million.

“We are appreciative of Ms. Scott’s enormous generosity and will use our portion of this unrestricted gift as a challenge grant to help us raise the needed funds for our McKenzie Regional Workforce Center which is scheduled to open in spring of 2023,” Michael Johnson, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, said in the release. “The center will provide Dane County’s young people with job training and placement in careers such as plumbing, construction, HVAC, welding, and wealth building.”

Scott, who was formerly married to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is giving a total of $281 million to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

The Dane County group didn’t announce the exact dollar amount it is set to receive but said further details will come at a news conference in the future.

