Mack A. Parker

Site staff by Site staff

SFC Retired Mack Arthur Parker, age 76, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Janesville on Oct. 26, 2020.

He was born Nov. 17, 1943 in Alabama to the late Arthur and Alma (Bailey) Parker. Following high school in Haleyville, AL. Mack enlisted in the United States Army and started what would be a 20 plus years career. During his enlistment he served overseas in France, Germany, Korea and Vietnam. He married Donna Brodhagen in Montgomery, AL. on Nov. 8, 1967. Mack and Donna started their family and lived on several Army Bases including Ft. Lewis, WA., Ft. Rucker, AL., Ft. Stewart, GA., Ft. Leonard Wood, MO., before settling in the Sauk Prairie area in 1984. In his retirement, Mack worked at WINR Recycling, Rayovac, Fiskars, Milwaukee Valve, and Menards. He looked forward to winters in Arizona, golfing, riding his Harley-Davidson, driving his Corvette, gambling and bingo, westerns, keeping an eye out for the hummingbirds and will be remembered for his generous spirit. Mack was a lifetime member of the VFW and member of Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; and was a loving dad to, Kenn (Sierra) Parker, Gwen (Kevin) Pulvermacher; 2 grandchildren, Alaina Parker and Lauren (Jim) Adamczyk; 2 brother’s in-law, Allan and Randy (Kathy) Brodhagen. Mack is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Betty, Billie, and Rinda.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Nov. 2, 2020 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City.

A private family service will follow with Interment and Military Honors accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to hooversonfuneralhomes.com