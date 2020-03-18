Mabel Sarah Soerfass

Mabel Soerfass, age 89, of North Freedom, Wisconsin passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Alex Harms officiating. Hymnal singing will be shared by Jolene Soerfass. Burial will be at Lyndon Station Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Mabel was born May 2, 1930 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the daughter of Everett and Esther (Tetzlaff) Myers. She retired to the North Freedom area with her husband. She enjoyed visiting the casino.

Mabel is survived by her son, Alan K. Soerfass of North Freedom, WI; daughters, Sharon (Bill) Pelgorsch of Cape Coral, FL, Sandra (Jim) McKune of Dayton, OH, Lois (David) Welsh of Baraboo, WI; grandchildren, Stacey (Richard) Ferrel, Lori Gonzalez, Becky (Ryan) Baltazar, Angela (John) Bell, Alex (Gretchen) Harms, Naomi (Chip Grosklaus) French, Henry (Patricia Walker) French, Harley Soerfass; and numerous great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; brothers, Everett and Leroy Myers; sister Jeanette Baker; and grandson, Victor Ernesto Gonzalez.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The coronavirus, which everyone should be aware of, needs to be respected and addressed with very diligent attention and precaution. Normally at funerals and related visitation periods, it is normal and customary to hug and shake hands, to share grief. With the utmost sincerity, we must refrain from personal contact and maintain a safe distance from others to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus until this is under control. With everyone’s cooperation, this challenging time will pass and we can return to normal. If attendance at the funeral home is questionable, please send an online condolence to the family. That too will be appreciated.