Mabel Irene Nolden

Mabel Irene Nolden, age 99, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home, Sauk City on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

She was born at home in Prairie du Sac on Nov. 1, 1922 to the late Henry and Hilda (Erickson) Leister. She attended Prairie du Sac High School, graduating in 1940. She was united in marriage to Oliver Nolden on Apr. 14, 1942; he preceded her in death on July 25, 2005. She and Oliver farmed in the Prairie du Sac Township for almost 40 years. Mabel additionally worked at Klein Plastics in Baraboo and in housekeeping St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. She loved ice cream, bird watching, gameshows, sports, gardening, and family gatherings. Mabel will be remembered for her fantastic embroidery work.

She is survived by her children, Virginia (Ron) Ruland, Audrey (Randy) Wendt, Al (Bonnie) Nolden, Gary (Tammy Leidig) Nolden; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchildren; daughter in-law, Karen Nolden. She is further survived by other family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her son John Nolden; siblings, Floyd (Ann) Leister, Harvey (Virginia) Leister, Art (Mildred) Leister, Donald Leister, Ruth (Paul) Corraro, Mildred (Monroe) Nolden.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, WI. A private family service with interment in the Sauk City Cemetery will be held.

Mabel’s family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home and Dr. Steven Johnson for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

