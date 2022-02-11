M-A-D-I-S-O-N: All-City Spelling Bee to return in-person on Feb. 19

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Some of Madison’s best young spellers will be competing later this month for a chance to advance to the statewide spelling bee.

Madison’s All-City Spelling Bee will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, starting at 9 a.m. at the Mitby Theater on Madison College’s Truax Campus.

It’s a return to in-person competition for the spelling bee, which was held virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some COVID-19 precautions will still be in place, including a limited audience, required mask-wearing and social distancing.

A total of 34 fourth- through eighth-graders will be competing to be crowned the best speller in the city, with the top three finishers advancing to the Badger State Spelling Bee on March 26. The state champion will then get an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.

This year’s city champion will also have their name engraved on the champions’ traveling trophy, which will be displayed at their school until next year’s competition.

