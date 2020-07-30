Lynn Marie Hugill

Site staff by Site staff

COTTAGE GROVE – Lynn Marie Hugill, age 57, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

A private service will be held due to COVID-19.

The public may visit the family drive through style from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 8, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iowa County Humane Society https://ichs.net/index.php.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420