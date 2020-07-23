Lynette M. Diehl

Lynette M. Diehl, age 98, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home, Sauk City on July 21, 2020.

She was born in Blackhawk on Nov. 22, 1921 to the late Ervin C. and Emma M. (Repka) Schaefer the second youngest of 8 children; 4 girls and 4 boys. Lynette attended the Harrisburg Country School where all eight grades were taught in one room. She graduated from Sauk City High School where she excelled at history and math and where she developed a lifelong love of poetry. Lynette married John Laughnan at St. Aloysius Church on May 30, 1942. She later married Albert “Bud” Diehl on May 4, 1980; he preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1984. Lynette enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul, playing cards with family and friends, fishing, and was always looking forward to a spur of the moment drive or trip.

Mom, as we grew up and had families of our own, we have come to understand the sacrifices you made for us. You were our rock in good times and bad. You will forever be our rock going forward as we ask ourselves how you would deal with the challenges life brings us. You never asked anything for yourself; gave generously to others of your time and possessions; and trusted that your life was in God’s loving hands.

Lynette is survived by her children, John Laughnan, Gregory (Galiya) Laughnan and Gretchen Cutler; 22 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; and her younger brother Maurice Schaefer. She is further survived by, Bud’s children, Sandra (Gary) Schlender, Richard (Virginia) Diehl, Curt (Nancy) Diehl, and Greg (Sharon) Diehl; and other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband Bud, she was preceded in death by her children’s father John Laughnan; son in-law, Steve Cutler; and siblings, Laura, Erna, Verna, Ervin, Harley, and Stanley.

Lynette’s family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home for their kindness and compassion and Dr. Trevver Buss for his professional manner.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in the BlackHawk Cemetery.

