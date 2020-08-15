Lynette “Lyn” K. Richard

Site staff by Site staff

Lynnette “Lyn” K. Richard, 69, of Platteville died on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Lynnette Richard Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Lyn was born on May 24, 1951 in Tyler, Texas, daughter of Harold and Corrine (Stahlecker) Theiss. She was united in marriage to Bill Richard on April 16, 1993 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Platteville. She graduated from Woodstock High School, Woodstock, Illinois.

Lyn worked as a floral designer for 30 years for various floral shops, in Elgin, Illinois, Dubuque, Platteville, and Lancaster. She then worked at K-Mart and was a teacher’s aid at Westview School, Platteville. Lyn enjoyed doing cross stitch, sewing, reading, and volunteering her time at the Senior Center and at Head Start.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; three children, Sara Mohrbacher, Rebecca (Joshua) Weisensel, and Justin Fagan; seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Paige Mohrbacher, Emmalyn, Chloe, and Benjamin Weisensel and Austin and Destiny Fagan; brother, Rev. Terry (Eileen) Theiss; mother-in-law, Dorothy Richard and sister-in-law, Leeta Theiss and nieces and nephews. Lyn and Bill were guardians of Tara Goodrich, and Melvin and Chasity Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Chase, sister, Jan Bingham and brother, Rev. Paul Theiss.