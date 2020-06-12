Lyndon Station couple arrested after receiving meth through mail, officials say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

PORTAGE, Wis. — Benjamin A. Zarate and Christina A. Perez from Lyndon Station was arrested and charged in suspicion of attempted possession of methamphetamine after receiving methamphetamine through the mail.

According to a release, the U.S. Postal Inspector reported that a parcel containing 24 grams of meth was received by the post office on June 4.

The complaint said Zarate and Perez contacted the Wsconsin Dells post office multiple times asking about the parcel, the release said.

After Zarate and Perez came to the post office to get the package, law enforcement arrested them and they were booked into the Columbia County Jail.

