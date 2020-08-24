Lynda S. Mueller

Lynda S. Mueller, 58, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020 while camping with her husband and friends.

Lynda was born on December 25, 1961 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late William and Margaret (Schwemmer) Hinrichs. She married Randal Mueller on April 15, 1989.

Lynda enjoyed riding on the Harley and camping with her husband and cherished her Wednesdays by spending time with her granddaughter Grace.

Lynda is survived by her husband, Randal of Fort Atkinson; children, Dwight (Emily) Mueller of Johnson Creek and Lydia (Jon) Stiemke of Fort Atkinson; granddaughter, Hazel Grace Mueller; brothers, Will (Sylvia) Hinrichs and John (Carla) Hinrichs; sister, Leigh (Robert) Froelich; mother-in-law, Hazel Mueller and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A visitation will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery.

