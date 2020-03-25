Lynda A. Cockroft

Site staff by Site staff

Poynette/Verona/Belleville, WI – Lynda A. Cockroft, age 79, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Columbia Health Center in Wyocena, WI.

She was born on September 14, 1940 in North Platte, Nebraska the daughter of Wayne and Matilda (Jung) McFadden. On August 8, 1959 she was united in marriage to Stanley Cockroft at St. Paul’s First Lutheran Church in North Hollywood, CA. Lynda was foremost a mother and homemaker. She had cooked at the Milk Pail in Belleville, and she also worked at Four Winds Manor and Miller and Son’s Supermarket in Verona, and Big Mama and Uncle Fat’s. Lynda was a member of the Country Aires Homemakers of Belleville, Verona Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, and the Verona Senior Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and family, journeys to pick apples around Gay’s Mills, playing games especially Bingo at the nursing home, listening to music, and tending her flowers. Lynda and Stan were always very social they would strike up a conversation with anyone they met along the way during their Sunday drives.

Lynda is survived by her children Kenneth (Lisa) Cockroft and Gigi (David) Byrd, grandchildren Christopher Byrd, Kaci (Joseph Krisher) Byrd, Cody Byrd, and Sean Jewell. She is further survived by her in-laws James (Donna) Cockroft, Larry Kosmeder, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Stan, brother James McFadden, and in-laws LeRoy and Lenore Cockroft, Beverly and Stanley Fritz, Geraldine and Herman Duerst, and Marilyn Kosmeder.

Due to the current public health crisis a memorial service will be held at a later date, with inurnment in the Belleville Cemetery.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com