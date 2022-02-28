Lyle John Schwartz

by Obituaries

Lyle John Schwartz, age 88 of Darlington, WI passed away peacefully Thursday, February 24, 2022, with family around him in Marshfield, WI while staying with his daughter Carla and husband Kelly Morgan. He was born June 16, 1933, in Darlington, WI at home and was the son of John and Hester (Yearous) Schwartz. Lyle grew up in Darlington where he attended school. After graduating he went to work for Christianson produce. Dad did admit he did not get along with one of the night cops, so instead of getting into trouble, he enlisted into the army where he fought in the Korean war from October 14, 1953, to September 29, 1955. While in the war, he met a lifelong friend, Reuben Humann from North Dakota and they keep in touch to this day.

When he returned from the service, he went to work for John Deere in Dubuque, IA from September 29, 1955, until his retirement on November 29, 1988.

Lyle married the love of his life, Jill Bernice Prine, on June 23, 1956, at the Lamont United Methodist Church. After marrying, they settled in Darlington where they raised their family and had lived until getting sick.

Lyle is survived by his children: Coleen (Mark Wedig) of West Des Moines, IA, Julie (Dean) Schwartz of Savage, MN, Carla (Kelly) Morgan of Marshfield, Tony (Maggie) of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and Dixie Schwartz of Des Moines; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law: Louise Schwartz, Bev Prine, and Carol Kieffer; 1 brother-in-law: Bobby Prine; his new little furry friend: Gizmo; he also has many nieces and nephews; his wonderful extended family: Patty, Tom, Terry, Kay, and Tim Parkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Jill Bernice Schwartz; 2 sons: Dean and Scott; 7 brothers: George, Bill, Alan, Lloyd, Bob, Ray, and Jesse; his sister Nola who died in infancy; and his furry friend Tucker.

Lyle was a member of the Bates-O’Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington.

Lyle enjoyed going to the casino, doing scratch off tickets, and going fishing in his earlier years with the Prine and Johnson families, along with hunting. He especially loved his fishing trips with Tony and his family. The last trip that Lyle took with Tony and Maggie to a place called “The Best Damn Fishing Float,” he said, “this was the greatest trip, and I will never forget it.”

In Lyle’s early years, he enjoyed gardening and canning. He really enjoyed going to Glennies in Darlington to have breakfast with guys and talk about the past and current events.

After Lyle retired, he worked for Merkle Corp. and Terry Johnson’s Trucking. He made long lasting friendships while driving the Amish where they needed to go. He especially loved spending time with the little ones.

Dad was always on the go. Lyle loved stopping at the bank to say hi to the girls and going to the Mini Mart just to say hi. He loved the people in Darlington. Lyle lived independently until August of 2021 when his health took a turn and he moved to Marshfield with his daughter and husband.

Lyle was a devoted family man and cherished the time he spent with them, especially his grandchildren and the memories they created together. He was especially proud of having a 5th generation family. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church (15691 County Road K., Darlington, WI 53530) with Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will be held at Union Grove Cemetery with Military Rights being performed by the Bates-O’Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Erickson Funeral Home (508 Park Place, Darlington, WI 53530) and on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the First Baptist Church in Darlington. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.