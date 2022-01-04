Lyle C. Baez

by Obituaries

MADISON – Lyle C. Baez, age 89 of Madison, passed peacefully to his heavenly mansion, on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Noel Manor in Verona.

Lyle was born in Goodhue County, Minn., on June 5, 1932, the son of Clarence and Elsie (Hoisington) Baez. He served in the U.S. Air Force from April 30, 1951, until April 29, 1955.

Lyle married Carla on July 15, 1985. Together, Lyle and Carla volunteered for Meals for Madison, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, and many other causes. He was a member of the American Legion in Ellsworth, Wis., for over 50 years, and a member of the Middleton Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.

Lyle was a runner who completed many marathons and other runs. Eventually he was joined by his children and grandchildren. He loved to golf and bowl. Fishing was especially dear to him when enjoyed with the grandkids.

Lyle enjoyed interacting with people in any capacity and his warm, kind and gentle personality shined through with everyone he encountered. He loved serving others and was always willing to lend a hand no matter what.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Carla; children, Pam (Scott) Anderson of Center City, Minn., Doug (Susan) Baez , Susan Baez, and Mike (Helen) Baez, all of Madison; step-children, Peggy Topp of Verona, Mike Topp of Bozeman Mont., and Curt Topp of Verona; grandchildren, Peter (Emily) Anderson, Thomas (Katie) Anderson, and Lauren Anderson, all of Minn., and Josh (Channy) Topp and Luke Topp of Mont.; great-grandchildren, Connor Anderson, Nori Anderson, and Isabelle Anderson, of Minn., and Desi Topp of Mont.; sisters-in-law, Bev Christianson, Marilyn (Bob) Soule, and Shirley Ryan of Wis., and Delores (Barry) Ingle of Ariz.; brother–in-law, Jerry (Joanne) Henthorne of Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Murlene Krier, Vivian Nielson, and Eleanor Knudsen, all of Minn.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at SALEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 502 Mark Dr., Verona. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

