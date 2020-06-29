Luxury convertible, handgun, other items stolen during residential burglary, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a residential burglary after a Boulder Creek Circle resident reported that multiple items were stolen from their home early Monday morning.
According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, the homeowner heard a sound from their alarm system around 3:10 a.m. The resident thought a family member had entered the house, but when they went to investigate they heard voices in the kitchen.
The report said a red Lexus convertible, purse, handgun and electronics were stolen from the home.
