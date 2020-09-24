Lula M. Green

Site staff by Site staff

MILWAUKEE – Lula M. Green, age 77, of Milwaukee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 13, 1942, in Hartsville, S.C., the daughter of Sylvester Green and Beatrice Charles.

Lula attended Butler High School in Hartsville, S.C. She worked as a cook and a housekeeper for many years. Lula enjoyed knitting and crocheting and taking Zeus for walks. She loved shopping, traveling and dressing up whenever she could. Lula also liked to dance and listen to music, especially R & B. She adored her family and cherished the time spent with them.

Lula is survived by her son, Anthony (Gaylene) Green; daughter, Cynthia Green; two grandchildren, Ashley Green and Sylvia Green; four great-grandchildren, DarChanell Conner, Nikittan Green, Kellyiah Perry and Rickaya Green.

She was preceded in death by parents; sister, Annie Lou Simon; and three brothers, Charles E. Green, Robert Charles, Joseph Charles, Murry Charles and Sylvester Charles.

Funeral services will be held outdoors at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

An outdoor visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420