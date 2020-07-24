Luke James Stevens

Site staff by Site staff

Psalm 18:16-19

16 The LORD then reached down from heaven,

all the way from the sky to the sea.

The LORD reached down into Luke’s darkness to rescue him!

The LORD took Luke out of his calamity and chaos

and drew Luke to himself,

taking Luke from the depths of his despair!

17 Even though Luke was helpless in the hands

of his hateful, strong enemy,

you, O LORD, were good to deliver Luke.

18 When Luke was at his weakest, his enemies attacked –

but the LORD held on to Luke.

19 The LORD’S love broke open the way

and the LORD brought Luke into a beautiful broad place. (This could be the throne room of heaven).

The LORD rescued Luke – because His delight is in Luke!

The Passion Translation

MADISON – Luke James Stevens, age 38, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He was born on June 19, 1982, in Madison, the son of James and Cathy (Bremser) Stevens.

In high school from 1996-2000, Luke excelled in running cross country and track. He was ranked in the top 10 at the WISAA State Meets and was always placing high or placing first in many distance events at invitationals. He worked as a communication tower technician for Wave Communications & Blackhawk Tower. His longest vertical climb was 1500’. He’d climb hundreds of feet in the air! “Luke was such an enjoyable young man & always had an energetic, enthusiastic attitude. He was always easy to talk with & is sorely missed by all here at Wave & Blackhawk.” Mike

Luke enjoyed playing disc golf, cribbage & sheepshead. He was very kind and caring and a friend to many people. He accepted people where they were at.

It is so important for young people to make positive, life affirming choices for themselves. Tragically, Luke chose and struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol. In this dark world, he would take one positive step forward, only to take two heart breaking steps back. Luke was in and out of treatment programs and jail time, but still Luke’s faith provided his family with hope for recovery, some peace and comfort. He said Jesus was his friend. With his last stint in jail he decided to delve into a Celebrate Recovery Step Study with his dad over the phone. (similar to AA, but with one difference-Jesus was the one and only true ‘higher power’) We were seeing more hope of help and healing as he answered questions relating to his life and addiction. Being more open and honest, he would often be open to prayer with his parents. During the covid shut down he would come home to join a few others on Sunday mornings to share, listen and pray. Jim and Cathy found solace in knowing that God had a strong love for their vibrant young son and was gently holding Luke in the palm of His hand.

On his birthday this year his mom sent him a text: “Dear Luke, Tis the day you were born. I looked up Luke 6:19 this morning and found it speaking to me and you about more of who Jesus is: “‘And all the multitude were seeking to touch Him (Jesus), for healing power was all the while going forth from Him and curing them all (saving them from severe illness or calamities).’” “Luke, do you believe this? Seek to touch Jesus and He will cure you of addictions. His healing power is for you/us today. May He increase the strength of your soul. Love, mom” His reply: “Thanks mom I do believe…love u”

Luke is survived by his parents; son, Caden Kleeman; sister, Amy (Chad Hojnacki) Stevens; brother, Cory Stevens; and many others: aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of services, the family would love to have visits from friends and family. Please reach out to Jim or Cathy to set a time to get together to share a slice of life. If you don’t have their contact information, please call the funeral home and they will get your contact information to Luke’s family.

Memorials may be made in Luke’s name to Jeremy’s Place at www.tellurian.org/jeremy/. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420