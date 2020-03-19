Luis Alfonso “Junior” Castillejos Jr

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Luis Alfonso “Junior” Castillejos, age 26, of Madison away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020.

He was born on June 16, 1993, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Luis A. Castillejos Sr. and Stefanie Hayford.

Junior graduated from Madison East High School with the class of 2011. He enjoyed playing basketball, drawing, listening to music, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.

Junior is survived by his parents, Luis Castillejos Sr. and Stefanie Hayford; brother, Alejandro Castillejos; maternal grandma, Maxine (Orville) Belongia; maternal grandpa, Harry Hayford; paternal grandma, Dominga Castillejos; and many family members in Wisconsin and California.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandpa, Jorge Castillejos.

A private service will be held, but a public memorial gathering will take place in the summer. Please return to our website for updated service information.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420