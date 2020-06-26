Luella V. Clausen

Waunakee/DeForest- On June 24, 2020, in the middle of the night, when no one was watching, the “life of the party”, Luella Clausen, was finally released from her pain & suffering.

Although we try to be happy for her, the hurt is enormous.

We are her son, Dell Downer, daughters; Tanya Clausen, Kim Lange (Jeff) and Toni Ripp, along with grandchildren; Denise, Bobbi Jo, Raquel Downer and Jade and Nikki Ripp; many loving nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

She joins her husband Clifton, children Richard and Dawn (whom she tragically lost only a few years apart, grieving for them the rest of her life), parents Henry & Sadie Cleberg, siblings Hazel Redman (Larry) and Harvey Cleberg (Joey), parents-in-law Flora & Clifton Clausen Sr., sisters-in-law Marvel Scott (Bob) and Lucille Sayen (Al), brother-in-law Bob Clausen, daughter-in-law Linda Downer and son-in-law David Ripp.

Luella was a hard-working, successful businesswoman. She and her husband owned & operated The Thunderbird Supper Club in DeForest, WI from 1965 to 2000 and Club 23 in Wisconsin Dells from 1974 to 1993. During those years, her friends and customers would enjoy many adventures to Las Vegas that she planned and expedited. She and her bowling team delighted in weekly games and especially their out-of-town tournaments. But, organizing boating trips on the Wolf and Mississippi Rivers made her fun-loving exploits legendary. We would laugh hysterically at her costumes, wigs, or hats secretly donned during a stopover somewhere on these rivers. It was on these escapades she earned her “life of the party” status.

Lou was born March 8, 1926 in Rio, WI and graduated from Columbus High School. She would go on to do her part for the war effort with the Civil Service in Chicago. Back in Madison, she worked 13 years at Simon’s Log Cabin before becoming self-employed. Sadly, her last years were spent in Wyocena at the Columbia Health Care Center being cared for by a competent and kind staff. Thank you.

And, thank you “Little Louie” for being the BEST Mom any of your children could have ever asked for…. for all the laughs and showing us how much you loved us. We hope you are dancing in Heaven. You were such a great dancer.

You deserved so much better than you got. For that, we are so sorry.

A visitation will be held from 5PM until 7PM at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Memorials to the family will be distributed per Lou’s wishes.

