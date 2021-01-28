Luella H. Bever

Luella H. Bever, 84, passed away on January 26th, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Center after a severe stroke.

Luella was born in Sauk City on January 14th, 1937 to the late Rheinhold and Hilda (Koenig) Meyer. After graduating from Sauk City High School, Luella was employed by the Sauk City Creamery. Luella was united in marriage to Herman E. Bever on July 28th, 1956, residing in Prairie du Sac along with their 4 children ~ Paul, Sharon, Glen and Lynn. Finding herself with a growing young family, Luella readily decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother.

Luella was known to be a great baker and cook, enjoying a full dinner table with her family at the end of the day. Luella was an excellent pianist and accordion player, making wonderful music especially around the holidays. When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in her extensive flower and vegetable gardens, potting plants or canning her harvest. She was a member of St John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac. We will miss her dearly.

Luella is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Gary Trostorff), and grandson, David Schrofer; her son, Glen (Jana Gyurina) and granddaughters, Sonoma and Simi, and daughter, Lynn; a sister, Audrey Honaker and a brother Harold Meyer; further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Luella was preceded in death by her husband Herman, son Paul, in-laws Herman F. And Katie (Henn) Bever, along with six additional brothers and sisters-in-law, and nephew, Craig Meyer.

Friends are welcome to a visitation at Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City on Saturday, January 30th from 10:30 – 11:30 AM. Directly followed with a service to honor Luella. Burial will follow in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

