Luella Elizabeth Jesberger

Luella E. Jesberger, age 93 passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center. She was born on October 21, 1928 in Martinsville and was the daughter of Peter and Sybilla (Wipperfurth) Benz. She married Robert Jesberger on May 7, 1949.

She worked seasonal for the Wisconsin Cheeseman for many years and volunteered for the Sun Prairie Food Pantry and for 27 years at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center.

She is survived by her sons, Doug (Judy), Steve, Kenneth; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a brother Peter (Lois) Benz; and a sister-in-law, Caroline Benz

She was preceded in death by her both her parents, husband, a son Gary (Margie); brothers Milton and Jerome (Judy).

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Interment will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Sun Prairie Health Care Center, Agrace Hospice Care, Patty Laufenberg, and Dr Schug for their care and kindness.

