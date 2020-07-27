Lucinda Gruber

Site staff by Site staff

Lucinda Gruber, age 100, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at Pine Villa in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin.

She was born on October 8, 1919 in Denzer, WI. to Florian and Esther Raschein. She was active in Sauk County Homemakers, Sauk County 4-H, Eastern Star, and First United Church of Christ. She enjoyed travelling, fishing, playing cards and dancing. One of her prized possessions is an 8 foot sailfish she landed on a 1953 Florida fishing excursion. Prior to retirement, she worked as a school bus driver and a lunch lady for Sauk Prairie Schools.

She married Lloyd Gruber on February 18 1939 and they enjoyed 47 years together. They farmed in the town of Prairie du Sac where they raised their two daughters: Audrey Hutter and Jane Litscher. She was very proud of her seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Before she passed, she was told of the upcoming birth of a second great great grandchild which is due in October. Lucinda just beamed with delight, because she will be born the month of her birthday.

Lloyd preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 1986. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters: Verona Slotty, Lavera Page and Dorothy Hanusa; and son-in-laws, Donald Hutter and David Litscher.

A private burial will be held July 30, 2020.

A visitation will be held the same day at 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 2:00 pm at the First United Church of Christ Park.

Please bring your own chairs to the service. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

The family would like to thank the staff of Maplewood Village and Pine Villa for the care of Lucinda, and Kevin Klingenmeyer from Agrace for helping Lucinda on her last days. Lucinda loved to have fun and will be missed by those who knew her.