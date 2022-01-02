Lucille, other local businesses, to require proof of vaccination

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. – With a new year comes new rules and regulations. Some local businesses are now requiring proof of vaccination.

One of these businesses is Lucille.

Starting January 5, the popular restaurant will require all guests to show proof of vaccination and ID upon arrival.

Restaurant staff will also have to be vaccinated and produce a negative COVID-19 test.

Lucille is also adjusting its sick leave policy, allowing staff to still get paid if they have to isolate after a positive test.

The measures were announced Saturday, as cases of the omicron variant continue to rise in Dane County.

Other local spots, such as Genna’s Lounge and Quivey’s Grove, put similar restrictions in place late last year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.