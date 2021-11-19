Lucille Lynch White

Lucille’s Livestream Service will begin at 2 p.m. central time on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. There are two ways to join the Live Webcast:

1.) Scroll down to the Events. Click ‘Watch Event’ under the Livestream Service

2.) Click on Lucille’s tribute wall (above) and click ‘Live Webcast’

MADISON – Lucille L. White, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. She was born Sept. 18, 1928, to Albert Pettis and Genevieve Carmouche.

A Chicago native, Lucille graduated from DuSable High School. Lucille served in the U.S. Army during World War II. She subsequently worked at the Jewish Vocation Services (JCFS) as an administrative assistant for 55 years. She later moved to the Madison area.

The joy of her life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucille loved music. She had a quick wit and warm laugh. Lucille will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched.

She leaves to mourn her children, April (Ralph) Crews of Sun Prairie, Wis., Brandy (Eric) Walters of Gary, Ind., Corey (Martina) Lynch of Lynwood, Ill., Tony (Dylennia) Fields of Hammond, Ind., James, Ann and Jimmy Carmouche of St. Paul, Minn., and Robert Lynch of N.C.; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Pettis and Genevieve Carmouche.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, with military honors to follow. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Lucille’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

